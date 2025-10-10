Sharjah Ruler Urges Residents to Participate in Census

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, stressed the importance of the participation of all residents of Sharjah in the "Sharjah Census 2025" project, which will launch on October 15 and continue until December 31. The project aims to collect population data to make decisions that serve their interests and meet their desires.

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan called on all residents of the emirate to take the initiative to register their data, stressing that all data collected is strictly confidential, and that every person in Sharjah who submits their data is communicating with His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah through this census. He pointed out that anyone who is slow or refrains from submitting their data has forfeited their rights.

Speaking to "Direct Line" programme on Sharjah Radio and Television, the Ruler of Sharjah emphasised the significance of the Sharjah Census project, saying it is important for everyone. Some people might think that this census doesn’t matter to them or that they don’t need to pay attention, but, he stressed, it is essential for understanding the living conditions of all residents in Sharjah.

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan asked the employees handling the census to gather detailed information about specific areas, including the names of the residents, the types of homes they live in, their quality of life, and their income levels. This information is crucial for making decisions that can help improve the lives of the people in Sharjah. The more accurate the information collected is, the more effective these decisions will be. His Highness noted that feedback from the community, captured in the census, is used to meet the needs and wishes of the residents. His Highness reiterated that this census is very important for everyone living in Sharjah.

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan continued: "This census is not for publication, but is treated with complete confidentiality, as it contains information on people's circumstances. It is not published, and no one will see it unless I direct the Social Services Department to review a specific point to carry out a specific task. The head of the department informs those responsible for the census that she has an order from the Ruler of Sharjah, and they permit her to review the specific information."

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan emphasised, “I want everyone in Sharjah to know that through this census, they are communicating with me directly. This process allows me to understand even the smallest details about our residents, enabling me to provide meaningful assistance. We inquire about various aspects of financial obligations, such as installment payments and overall financial capacity. Thanks to previous census data, we have been able to raise the minimum standard of living for families to AED17,500 . We’ve expanded new residential areas, opened additional facilities and attractions, and created new job opportunities for many seeking employment. Those who might feel shy or hesitant to express their needs—how long can they carry on like this? That’s why we encourage everyone to be open about their circumstances and include all their needs in these statistics, which I will personally review. This information will be organised and shared by government departments, making it easier for us to address various issues effectively.”

The Ruler of Sharjah added: “We call on people to cooperate with the employee responsible for collecting data in the Sharjah Census project, and to respond quickly to the census questions and not delay in providing information. This is because each area is collecting data for a specific number of people. If a resident of an area is late or refuses to provide their data, the employee may close the data collection file for that area without the resident providing their data. In this case, the resident will have lost a right, because the employee collecting the data does not want them to, but rather collects it so that the resident can benefit from what will be provided to them based on the data they have provided.”

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan concluded with valuable advice, saying: “We advise our children to be economical with their expenses, prioritise necessities, avoid unnecessary expenses, and avoid increasing monthly bank installments. It is not good for a person to buy luxuries with debt, only to find that nothing remains of his salary. However, when a person has a surplus, they can do with it as they please. We want every father to think about the interests of his children and their future, and God willing, this census will be good for the people.”