'Sharjah Social Empowerment' implements project to support fatherless children

Social Empowerment Foundation (SSEF) implemented a series of workshops for its pioneering youth project "Sanad Al Bayt", benefitiing 44 young men and women during the summer to support fatherless children.

Since its launch, the project has reached 857 beneficiaries, aiming to enhance leadership skills among young people.

"Sanad Al Bayt" is an integrated leadership project that seeks to meet the needs of fatherless children by empowering them psychologically, socially and academically, while fostering a spirit of giving and active participation in family life.

The project aims to prepare balanced and innovative young people capable of facing life's challenges and supporting their families and communities with love and responsibility.

Nawal Al Hamdi, Director of the Social Welfare Department, stated, “Sanad Al Bayt is not just a social and development project, but rather a platform for building a more cohesive family, highlighting the values of leadership, giving, and shared responsibility.”

She continued, "Sanad Al Bayt is distinguished by its comprehensive approach, which focuses on developing a balanced personality and building strong, resilient individuals capable of achieving a balance between self and social responsibility, in addition to promoting and instilling the values of family cooperation and integration."

The project uses clear impact-measurement mechanisms, including tracking improvements in family relationships, academic achievement and community participation. It also works to strengthen confidence in children’s abilities and their role in building society.