Sheikh Hamdan shares rare school photo

UAE

Sheikh Hamdan revisits his years at Rashid School for Boys

Dubai: In a nostalgic nod to his early years, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, took to Instagram to share a rare throwback from his school days.

Posted on his Instagram Stories, the image shows a young Sheikh Hamdan seated in a classroom during his time at Rashid School for Boys.

In the past, the school’s alumni account has also featured a collection of archival images capturing Sheikh Hamdan during his student years.