UAE

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar, praising his courage, responsibility, and commitment to protecting lives, highlighting UAE values of compassion, peace, and humanity

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, visited Smit Machchhar, the Flydubai pilot who embodied the highest degrees of courage, responsibility, and concern for people’s lives.

His Highness wrote in a post on his account on X platform: "During a visit to Captain Smit Machchhar… the flydubai pilot who embodied the highest degrees of courage, responsibility, and care for human life.

From us, and from the leadership of the nation, he has our full appreciation and praise.

We are proud that he is part of our team… part of the story of our nation… and part of what the UAE stands for… a nation of compassion… a nation of peace… and a nation of life."