Maktoum bin Mohammed: The UAE's selection of hosting World Bank and IMF meetings embodies the world's confidence in the UAE

UAE

The selection also reflects recognition of UAE's role in achieving international financial stability, he said

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, said that the UAE's choice to host the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Annual Meetings 2029 embodies the world's confidence and the UAE's pivotal role in contributing to achieving international financial stability.

"We congratulate the UAE leadership on the selection of the UAE to host the World Bank Group and IMF Annual Meetings 2029 in Abu Dhabi, which is one of the most important global economic gatherings, and is held with the participation of finance ministers, central bank governors, and decision-makers from around the world," His Highness wrote on his account on the "X" platform.

"The global forum will discuss the global economic situation, fiscal and monetary policies, financial stability and global economic development," he added.

"This is a step that embodies the confidence of the world and the UAE's pivotal role in contributing to achieving international financial stability and its ability to host and organize major global economic events," he said.