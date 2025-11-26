​Sheikh Mohamed Receives Kuwaiti Deputy PM with Message of Thanks from Emir

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received His Excellency Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of the State of Kuwait, at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Fahad conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, along with his warm wishes for the UAE’s continued progress and prosperity.

He also delivered a message of thanks and appreciation from the Emir of Kuwait to His Highness the UAE President, expressing gratitude for the recent initiative to celebrate the longstanding and historic ties between the UAE and Kuwait, beginning on 29 January. The Emir praised the gesture as a reflection of the deep-rooted bonds of friendship between the two nations and their peoples.

In response, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed asked Sheikh Fahad to convey his own greetings and best wishes to His Highness the Emir of Kuwait, wishing the country and its people continued growth and prosperity under his leadership.

The meeting also touched on the close fraternal ties between the UAE and Kuwait and ways to strengthen cooperation across various fields to serve mutual interests and support the development aspirations of both nations.

Discussions also covered the importance of reinforcing joint Gulf cooperation to advance the shared interests of all GCC member states and their peoples.

The meeting was attended by a number of sheikhs and senior officials.