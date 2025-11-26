​Sheikh Mohamed Receives Message from Azerbaijan President During Talks with Justice Minister

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed His Excellency Farid Ahmadov, Minister of Justice of the Republic of Azerbaijan, at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi.

His Excellency Ahmadov conveyed the greetings of His Excellency President Ilham Aliyev and expressed his wishes for the UAE’s continued prosperity, noting his hope that the strong ties between the two countries would continue to grow in the years ahead.

His Highness asked His Excellency Ahmadov to convey his regards to His Excellency President Aliyev and shared his warm wishes for ongoing progress and development for the Azerbaijani people.

The meeting also addressed ways to build on the growing partnership between the UAE and Azerbaijan, with both sides seeking to strengthen cooperation in areas of shared interes.

The meeting was attended by a number of sheikhs and senior officials.