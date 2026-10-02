UAE

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Dubai Healthcare City Authority

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree No. 27 of 2026 appointing Malek Sultan Al Malek as Chairman of the Dubai Healthcare City Authority, effective immediately and to be published in the Official Gazette

By Emirates247 Published: 2026-10-02T14:46:00+04:00 1 min read
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai

Dubai: In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, issued Decree No. (27) of 2026 appointing Malek Sultan Al Malek as Chairman of the Dubai Healthcare City Authority.

The Decree is effective from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.