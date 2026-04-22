UAE

The Gold Line project will increase the length of the Dubai Metro network by 25%, and is scheduled for completion on 9 September 2032





His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai launched the Dubai Metro Gold Line project, the first fully integrated underground metro line, with a total investment of AED 34 billion. The project is scheduled to open on 9-9-2032.

"We are pleased to announce the largest transportation project in Dubai: a new 42-kilometre metro line. It will pass through 15 key strategic areas across the city, serve approximately 1.5 million residents, and strengthen connectivity to 55 major real estate developments currently under construction," Sheikh Mohammed said.

The Gold Line project will increase the length of the Dubai Metro network by 25%, and is scheduled for completion on 9 September 2032.

"Our landmark projects to position Dubai as the world’s best city to live in are on track. Our future endeavours will not stop; rather, they will accelerate. Our plan is to build a better future for millions of people. We stand by our words and deliver on them," Sheikh Mohammed said.