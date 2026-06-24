Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed Medical City team executes advanced multi-stage surgery for 60-year-old patient

UAE

The operation restored critical respiratory and physiological functions that had been progressively compromised over several years.

Al Ain: Surgeons at Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Mohammed Medical City have successfully carried out a complex multi-stage surgical intervention combining advanced laparoscopic and thoracic procedures to treat a 60-year-old patient with severe long-term complications affecting both the chest and abdominal cavities.



The operation, which required close coordination among upper gastrointestinal surgeons, thoracic specialists, intensive care physicians and interventional radiology teams, restored critical respiratory and physiological functions that had been progressively compromised over several years.



SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth and the largest healthcare network in UAE, said the patient had been suffering from complex anatomical complications that significantly impaired breathing, mobility and overall quality of life.

Following a comprehensive multidisciplinary assessment, clinicians developed a staged treatment plan designed to relieve pressure on vital anatomical structures, restore normal organ positioning and improve long-term functional outcomes.



The first phase involved an advanced minimally invasive laparoscopic procedure to repair internal damage and reposition displaced organs to their natural anatomical locations. Once the patient had stabilised, a specialised thoracic surgical intervention was performed to improve lung function that had been severely affected by the chronic condition. A further minimally invasive procedure was subsequently undertaken to address intra-abdominal pressure and reduce the risk of future complications.



The success of the treatment was supported by Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Mohammed Medical City's integrated model of care, which brings together multiple specialties to deliver coordinated decision-making and seamless execution of highly complex procedures. The facility is equipped with a state-of-the-art intensive care unit and provides immediate access to interventional radiology services, enabling rapid management of challenging clinical cases.



Following surgery, the patient underwent intensive post-operative care, rehabilitation and physiotherapy. The multidisciplinary recovery programme resulted in significant clinical improvement, allowing the patient to regain mobility, respiratory stability and independence after years of debilitating symptoms.



The case underscores Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Mohammed Medical City's advanced capabilities in upper gastrointestinal and multidisciplinary surgery, while highlighting the growing sophistication of the UAE's healthcare sector in delivering complex, innovation-driven treatments that meet international standards of excellence.

