Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre receives 3,226,103 guests during Ramadan, Eid Al-Fitr prayers

UAE

WAM - The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre welcomed 3,226,103 guests during the holy month of Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr prayers across the mosques it manages nationwide.

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi received 1,695,698 guests, including 510,046 worshippers, 205,642 visitors, 4,862 track users and 980,010 iftar guests, marking the highest number of iftar meals ever recorded at the mosque.

Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque in Al Ain welcomed 960,011 guests, including 409,155 worshippers, 550,240 iftar guests and 616 walkway users.

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah received 507,222 guests, including 231,020 worshippers, 265,560 iftar guests and 10,642 visitors, including 8,670 walkway users.

In Ras Al Khaimah, Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque recorded 63,172 worshippers during the same period.

Dr Yousef Al Obaidli, Director-General of the centre, said the Ramadan Project reflects a national model of institutional integration and community responsibility, highlighting the centre’s role in promoting tolerance, coexistence and community service while reinforcing the mosque’s global religious and cultural standing.

He added that the centre continues to develop an integrated operational system delivering high-quality services in line with the highest standards, ensuring the comfort and safety of guests and enriching their spiritual experience. He also praised the dedication of volunteers and teams, noting their efforts reflect Emirati values of giving and collaboration.

A group of imams, including Idris Abkar, Yahya Aishan, Alaa Al Mazjaji, Abdullah Al Balushi and Abdulbasit Abdulsamad, led Taraweeh and Tahajjud prayers throughout Ramadan.

As part of the Our Fasting Guests initiative, implemented annually in memory of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, under Erth Zayed Philanthropies through Zayed for Good Foundation and in collaboration with Erth Abu Dhabi, the centre distributed 2,605,810 iftar meals across its mosques.

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque recorded 980,010 meals, followed by 550,240 meals at Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque in Al Ain and 265,560 meals at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah.

The centre also launched more than 10 initiatives during Ramadan, including the Afnan digital platforms to share religious and cultural content, as well as programmes such as Echoes of the Grand Mosque, Wamda Fiqhiyyah and Kursi Al Jami’.

It hosted three Ramadan lectures under Mohamed bin Zayed Majlis and, in cooperation with the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments and Zakat, organised 18 lectures by the President’s guests after Taraweeh prayers.

On Zayed Humanitarian Day, observed on the 19th of Ramadan, the centre distributed audio Qurans featuring recitations by Idris Abkar and Yahya Aishan to worshippers.

The centre also launched the second season of the Dhay Photography Competition under the theme “Ramadan at the Mosque” and continued the sixth season of the Jusoor programme, bringing together 164 participants from embassies including Slovenia, Australia, the United States and Canada, alongside students from New York University Abu Dhabi.

Visitors experienced Ramadan activities at Souq Al Jami’, the Dome of Peace and the Masabeeh Ramadan market, which featured 18 kiosks in the mosque’s outer courtyards.

The centre produced more than 130 media materials during Ramadan, while over 560 local, regional and international media outlets covered its activities, generating more than 1,900 news reports and social media posts.