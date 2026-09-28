Six factors shape students’ professional identity, academics say

UAE

Experts highlight the role of academic guidance, practical experience and family support in helping students make informed career choices and prepare for the labour market

The factors include academic and career guidance, self-discovery, identifying abilities and interests, practical experiences and skills development, linking education to labour market needs, the quality of the university environment and education, and family support and direct engagement with the university environment.

Dubai: Academics have identified six key factors that influence the early development of a student's professional identity, stressing that their integration helps students discover suitable academic and career paths, make informed decisions and build a professional identity aligned with their abilities, ambitions and labour market requirements.

The factors include academic and career guidance, self-discovery, identifying abilities and interests, practical experiences and skills development, linking education to labour market needs, the quality of the university environment and education, and family support and direct engagement with the university environment.

They said building a professional identity is a fundamental component of students' educational and future careers because it helps them understand their abilities, interests and academic and professional options, while connecting these to labour market requirements.

The academics noted that professional identity is not formed at graduation but develops gradually through academic and career guidance, practical experiences and skills development, helping students gain greater awareness of their future and prepare for evolving career pathways.

Flexible education

Dr Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University

Dr Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, said higher education is undergoing rapid transformation, requiring universities to continuously redesign academic programmes and learning models to keep pace with technological change and the emerging economy.

He said developing academic programmes now involves integrating digital skills, practical learning, applied projects, professional certifications and flexible learning pathways.

Al Awar said artificial intelligence has become an opportunity to redesign learning experiences in a more personalised and flexible manner, enabling learners to build educational pathways that match their professional needs and future aspirations.

He added that the university is developing learning systems that are more closely connected to the economy, innovation and future skills, helping students build professional identities that support the UAE's vision of a globally competitive knowledge economy.

Al Awar said lifelong learning is no longer a personal choice, noting that changing job requirements and skills demand greater reliance on flexible learning, short professional certifications and customised educational pathways.

Career development

Dr Frederick T. Werley, Executive Director of Academic and Student Affairs at the University of Wollongong in Dubai, said some students still view university as an extension of secondary education, whereas it should be seen as the first stage of their professional journey.

He said personal skills programmes, interview workshops, career guidance and practical training are essential components in preparing students for the labour market.

Werley added that the most successful graduates are those whose academic journeys are aligned with their career aspirations and that universities achieve the greatest impact when they combine academic advising with career guidance.

Sustainable quality

Professor Fahmida Hussain, Deputy Director of Engagement and Student Experience and Head of the Department of Computer Engineering and Informatics, said university leaders must remain adaptable and regularly update educational programmes to align with technological developments and societal needs.

Dr Clio Chaveau, President of the Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi Institute for Innovation and Scientific Research, said universities must ensure academic education is linked to career pathways and labour market demands while preparing graduates for diverse and evolving career opportunities.

Dr Laila Krouma, Deputy Director of Admissions and Recruitment at Abu Dhabi University, said professional identity begins to develop early through helping students discover their interests and abilities and understand available academic and career options.

She emphasised the role of academic and career guidance and highlighted the importance of involving families in discussions about emerging specialisations and labour market demands.

Krouma added that direct interaction with university environments through campus visits and meetings with students and faculty members helps young people develop a clearer understanding of academic disciplines and future career paths.

Future-focused specialisations

Dr Mouza Al Shehhi, member of the Federal National Council

Dr Mouza Al Shehhi, member of the Federal National Council, said academic advising is an ongoing educational and guidance process aimed at helping students make informed educational and career decisions.

She said academic advising extends beyond course selection to include educational planning, career preparation, decision-making support and readiness for university life and employment.

Al Shehhi said guidance helps students identify their interests and abilities, supports future-oriented specialisations, reduces changes in majors and university dropouts, improves the return on educational investment and promotes lifelong learning.

She called for strengthening academic advising systems in schools and universities through effective partnerships with public and private sector organisations to better align educational outcomes with labour market needs.

Career and university guidance

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) said schools are required to implement integrated career and university guidance programmes to support students in their transition to higher education and future careers.

According to the department, the policy requires schools to provide specialised career advisers to ensure students receive continuous support and guidance.

ADEK said the policy focuses on six key elements, including encouraging aspirations for post-secondary education and lifelong learning, increasing awareness of career pathways and academic specialisations, supporting transitions to higher levels of education, developing personal and professional skills, providing practical experiences and strengthening engagement with graduates and the wider school community.