Smart Parking System Arrives at Dubai's Largest Fresh Food Hub

DP World has partnered with Parkin to roll out a smart parking system at the Al Aweer Central Fruit and Vegetable market, managing approximately 2,500 parking spaces for light vehicles and 500 trucks.

The fully automated system will use license plate recognition and real-time data to enable barrier-free access, reducing congestion, improving and streamlining high-volume movements for market traders and supply chain operators.

The initiative supports Dubai’s Smart City agenda and plans to transform the site into the world’s largest integrated food trading and logistics centre.

Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO & Managing Director, DP World GCC, said: "Efficient logistics go far beyond the port gates to every link of the supply chain, from traffic flow and parking management to the movement goods and their timely delivery. In the perishables trade, every second counts. By partnering with Parkin, we will make operations at one of the region’s busiest food hubs faster, smarter and more seamless.”

Eng. Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, CEO of Parkin, added: “This strategic partnership with DP World allows us to bring our advanced, technology-driven parking solutions to one of Dubai’s most important commercial hubs. By introducing seamless barrierless parking at Al Aweer Market, we aim to ease congestion, improve traffic flow and ensure more efficient use of parking space. This will directly benefit the thousands of traders, logistics providers and visitors who rely on the market each day, while supporting Dubai’s wider Smart City ambitions.”

Last year, Dubai Municipality and DP World signed an agreement to develop the world's largest logistics hub for trading foodstuffs, fruit and vegetables. The goal is to connect the zone to global markets and double the size of Dubai’s current market – one of the largest wholesale fresh produce hubs in the Gulf.