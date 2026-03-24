Speaker of Hungarian National Assembly Affirms Solidarity with UAE Over Iranian Attacks

UAE

Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), has received a message from László Kövér, Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly, affirming Hungary’s full solidarity with the United Arab Emirates in the face of Iranian attacks and current challenges.

In his message, Kövér strongly condemned the Iranian attacks targeting the UAE and the losses they have caused, stressing that such attacks and inhumane acts are unacceptable, contradict fundamental principles of international law, and cannot be justified under any circumstances.

He noted that Hungary is closely monitoring developments in the Middle East with deep concern, affirming his country’s support for the UAE during these circumstances and backing all efforts aimed at enhancing security and stability.

The Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly also commended the efforts of the UAE’s competent authorities and the support and cooperation they provide to ensure the safety of Hungarian nationals residing in the country.

He highlighted the strength and depth of bilateral relations between the two friendly countries, reflected in continued cooperation and coordination even amid current challenges.

Kövér expressed confidence that the situation will move towards stability and that the coming period will enable continued dialogue and cooperation between the two sides, serving mutual interests.