Statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

UAE

The United Arab Emirates affirms that it is in a state of defense in response to the brutal and unprovoked Iranian aggression, which included the launch of more than 1,400 ballistic missiles and drones targeting infrastructure and civilian sites, resulting in civilian deaths and injuries. These attacks constitute a flagrant violation of international law and the UN Charter, an infringement of the UAE’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and a direct threat to its security and stability.The UAE stresses that it does not seek to be drawn into conflicts or escalation. However, the UAE reaffirms its full right to take all necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty, national security, and territorial integrity, and to ensure the safety of its citizens and residents, in accordance with international law and the UN Charter.