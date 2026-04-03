Stay safe, stay responsible: UAE rolls out clear emergency dos and don’ts

UAE

From falling debris to fake videos, authorities outline guidelines.

Dubai - Do not approach any fallen debris. Don’t post unverified information online. Act responsibly to ensure you do not spread misinformation or panic.

These are just some of the guidelines that have been issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), educating workers in the UAE on how they should act in case of such events.

The ‘Safety and Awareness Guide’, which has been published in Arabic, English, Hindi, Urdu, Bengali, Chinese and Malayalam, for the benefit of workers, highlights the steps people should take in case they see debris falling, receive a phone alert, or come across unverified information.

Here are the simple steps you can take to stay safe and act responsibly.

Falling debris

Do not approach, touch, or photograph any debris or objects that have fallen because of successful aerial interceptions. Leave their handling to the appropriate authorities. Some objects may appear harmless but touching them without proper knowledge could endanger your safety.

Report immediately by calling: 999

Photography and publishing

The Public Prosecutor warns against photographing, publishing, or sharing images and videos of accident sites or the resulting damage on digital platforms, as this may cause public anxiety and hinder the efforts of competent authorities in handling the incidents.

The publication or sharing of fabricated or manipulated videos or images using artificial intelligence techniques or digital manipulation methods is prohibited.

The Public Prosecutor's Office emphasizes that violating these instructions may subject the perpetrators to legal accountability in accordance with the laws in force in the country.

Early Warning

Upon receiving an alert, remain inside the building, away from windows and open areas, and wait for further instructions from the authorities regarding the necessary procedures.

Be vigilant, and upon receiving any alert message, follow all instructions precisely and in detail.

Stay in a safe place and immediately move away from windows and outdoor areas for your safety.

Social Responsibility

The UAE prioritizes your safety and security, and in turn, every individual has a social responsibility to act responsibly and thoughtfully when dealing with any incident or threat.