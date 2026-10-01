Strategic partnership between Etihad Rail, Q Mobility and Parkin to develop and operate smart vehicle parking solutions at passenger stations

UAE

First phase to cover Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Dhaid and Fujairah Stations, delivering an integrated smart parking experience for passengers

Designed around passenger needs, the partners will work together to enhance access to stations and ensure a smoother parking experience.

Abu Dhabi: Etihad Rail, Q Mobility and Parkin PJSC have announced a strategic partnership to develop and operate smart parking solutions across Etihad Rail’s passenger station network, designed to make station parking more seamless, convenient and efficient. The partnership aims to enhance passenger experience, and support the development of a smarter and more sustainable transport system in the UAE, through the use of digital technologies and artificial intelligence in managing infrastructure and services.

The partnership provides a strategic framework for implementing smart parking management solutions across the Etihad Rail station network. The first phase will cover stations in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Dhaid and Fujairah. Q Mobility will operate the vehicle parking facilities at the Abu Dhabi, Al Dhaid and Fujairah stations, while Parkin will operate the vehicle parking facilities at the Dubai station. The collaboration will contribute to a unified and seamless experience for passengers across the network's stations, and enhance the integration of the transport system and its services.

Designed around passenger needs, the partners will work together to enhance access to stations and ensure a smoother parking experience, supporting seamless connections between car and train journeys and improving mobility options to and from stations.

With unified parking management across Etihad Rail's station network, passengers will be able to benefit from secure, convenient digital payment options. By leveraging digital technologies, artificial intelligence, and data, the system will enhance operational efficiency, improve traffic flow, and optimise parking capacity.

Azza Alsuwaidi, Chief Operating Officer at Etihad Rail, said: “Guided by the vision of the UAE’s leadership to build a more connected and integrated transport ecosystem, we are focused on providing a seamless experience for passengers throughout their journey. Our partnership with Q Mobility and Parkin facilitates access to our stations through passenger-centric parking solutions and enhances mobility options to and from stations as our network expands. This partnership supports our ambition to offer passengers greater convenience, flexibility, and a wider range of choices for nationwide travel”.

Mohamed Husain Karmastaji, Chief Executive Officer of Q Mobility, said: “This partnership reflects our vision of developing smart mobility solutions powered by innovation, data and artificial intelligence, while supporting the UAE’s transport infrastructure. We look forward to working with Etihad Rail and Parkin to develop an integrated parking management model across the station network, improve operational efficiency, enhance the user experience, and support sustainable and smart mobility”.

Mohamed Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of Parkin, said: “Our partnership with Etihad Rail and Q Mobility marks a significant step in integrating smart parking services within the national transport network. By operating the parking facilities at Etihad Rail’s Dubai station, we will deploy our digital solutions to simplify access and payment, enhance operational efficiency and deliver a seamless parking experience for rail passengers. We look forward to facilitating passenger access to rail services and contributing to a more interconnected and sustainable mobility ecosystem across the UAE”.

This partnership reaffirms Etihad Rail, Q Mobility and Parkin’s commitment to delivering innovative mobility solutions for railway facility management and services that enhance connectivity, elevate the passenger experience, and support the UAE’s vision of developing a smart, sustainable, and future-ready transport ecosystem.