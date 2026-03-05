Successful Interception Of Drones in Abu Dhabi

- City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
Abu Dhabi authorities have responded to an incident of debris falling in two locations in ICAD 2, following the successful interception of drones by air defence systems. The incident resulted in minor and moderate injuries to six Pakistani and Nepali nationals.
The public is reminded to obtain information from official sources only, and to avoid the spreading of rumours or unverified information.
