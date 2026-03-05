4.26 PM Thursday, 5 March 2026
Successful Interception Of Drones in Abu Dhabi

By Emirates 24/7

Abu Dhabi authorities have responded to an incident of debris falling in two locations in ICAD 2, following the successful interception of drones by air defence systems. The incident resulted in minor and moderate injuries to six Pakistani and Nepali nationals.

 

The public is reminded to obtain information from official sources only, and to avoid the spreading of rumours or unverified information.

