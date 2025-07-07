Suqia UAE supports Al Freej Fridge campaign with 700,000 water bottles for distribution to workers in Dubai

Under the umbrella of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, Suqia UAE has contributed to the second edition of the humanitarian community campaign “Al Freej Fridge” by providing 700,000 bottles of cold water to be distributed to workers at their job sites across various areas of Dubai.

The initiative aims to ease the impact of summer heat on workers, support their wellbeing, and promote values of compassion and solidarity within the Dubai community.

This contribution is part of Suqia UAE’s partnership with the Al Freej Fridge campaign, launched by Ferjan Dubai, with the support of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and in collaboration with the UAE Food Bank. The campaign seeks to distribute 2 million bottles of water, juices, and frozen treats to workers across Dubai by 23rd August.

The campaign targets cleaning and construction workers, delivery drivers, and roadside and landscaping workers, helping reduce health risks associated with extreme heat, such as dehydration and heat exhaustion.

Mohammed Abdulkareem Al Shamsi, Acting Executive Director of Suqia UAE, said, “We are pleased to support the second edition of the ‘Al Freej Fridge’ humanitarian community campaign by providing nearly 700,000 bottles of water. We value the vital role of this impactful initiative, which directly touches the lives of workers and helps reduce the health risks they face due to summer heat. It also reflects the authentic values that define the community of the United Arab Emirates. In the Year of the Community, Suqia UAE reaffirms its commitment to working alongside local and global partners to implement meaningful, sustainable projects and initiatives that enhance people’s quality of life.”

Ibrahim Al Balooshi, Director of Sustainability and Partnerships at MBRGI, expressed his gratitude to Suqia UAE for its generous support and provision of 700,000 bottles of cold water for the Al Freej Fridge campaign. He emphasised that this support is a key pillar in achieving the campaign’s goals and expanding its ability to reach as many workers as possible across Dubai.

Al Balooshi noted that Suqia UAE’s contribution is part of the campaign’s broad participation from both government entities and private companies. This reflects their strong commitment to fulfilling their social responsibility and continuously supporting workers who make tireless efforts across job sites. It also represents a heartfelt gesture of appreciation and recognition for workers who play a direct role in sustaining Dubai’s growth and prosperity.

The water bottles provided by Suqia UAE play an essential role in the success of the Al Freej Fridge campaign. They are distributed through refrigerated vehicles that move throughout Dubai and are also used to stock fixed fridges in workers’ accommodations—significantly boosting the campaign’s reach and impact.

Suqia UAE’s support for the Al Freej Fridge campaign underscores its leading role in backing humanitarian and community-driven initiatives. The foundation’s goals align closely with the campaign’s mission of fostering social solidarity and protecting vulnerable groups exposed to high temperatures.

The first edition of the Al Freej Fridge campaign, organised by Ferjan Dubai in summer 2024, was a major success, having distributed 1 million bottles of cold water, juices, and frozen treats to workers in Dubai, and received wide support from both public and private sector entities.

Ferjan Dubai is a social enterprise dedicated to empowering local communities in Dubai’s residential neighborhoods. It aims to strengthen communication and trust between these communities and public and private institutions by promoting volunteerism and civic engagement—creating a dynamic social movement that enhances quality of life and encourages positive behaviors and values in society.

Suqia UAE is a non-profit organisation operating under Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives. It is primarily focused on researching and developing solutions to water scarcity and providing safe drinking water to communities suffering from water shortage and contamination. Beyond securing water for those in need, Suqia UAE is committed to integrating innovative and sustainable technologies as part of a broader solution to the global water crisis.

