The Child Safety Launches the Child Safety Forum 2025 Under the theme: "Protect Their Innocence"

The Child Safety Foundation has announced that the Child Safety Forum 2025 will be held on November 26th at Sharjah's Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre. Operating under the theme "Protect Their Innocence", the event will bring together experts, specialists, and policymakers from the UAE and abroad, along with government entities and educational institutions dedicated to child and family protection.

The Forum is held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Sharjah Council for Family and Community. It underscores Sharjah’s pioneering commitment to protecting children and enhancing their contribution to society, driven by an integrated vision that places the family at the core of social development.

Now in its third edition since its debut in 2019, the Forum serves as a national platform for discussions, highlighting crucial contemporary issues concerning child safety, including psychological, social, and digital well-being, while showcasing the latest best practices and experiences in child protection and empowerment, and conscious parenting.

Through specialised and plenary sessions, the Forum will address several vital topics. These include the family's essential role in establishing a safe environment, empowering parents with positive parenting methods, and strengthening religious and social values. Furthermore, it will tackle modern-day pressures such as the complexities of contemporary life, digital detachment, and child silence.

Hanadi Al Yafei, Director General of the Child Safety, stated that the Forum embodies Sharjah's humanitarian mission in child protection and reflects its profound belief that childhood is a shared responsibility that extends beyond the family unit to embrace the entire community.

She added: "Through this Forum, we aspire to ensure the child’s voice resonates in every home and institution. We hope to amplify awareness across the community to support every family seeking balance, affection, and safety. A child needs more than just a good education; they need an environment that instills a deep sense of security and trust, allowing them to grow and flourish peacefully and joyfully."