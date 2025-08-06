The Government of Dubai Media Office hosts ‘Meet the CEO’ session featuring CDA Director General

Dubai’s leadership has always placed people at the core of its development plans, taking inspiration from the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. Dubai’s development paradigm is firmly rooted in the belief that the well-being of the community is the cornerstone of a cohesive and sustainable society, said Her Excellency Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority.

Her Excellency Buhumaid was interacting with editors in chief and representatives of leading UAE media outlets during an event held as part of the ‘Meet the CEO’ series hosted by the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO). Outlining several strategic pillars and initiatives that underpin the work of the CDA and its plans going into the future, she illustrated how they empower the community at various levels. This concerted effort contributes to advancing the goals of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which aims to strengthen the foundations of sustainable social development and extend services that positively impact people's lives — including health, housing, education, culture, sports, and community development — in a manner that fulfils the aspirations and ambitions of Dubai’s community at large, she said.

“We strive to champion innovative social policies and initiatives that translate into quality services and exceptional quality of life for the community while adhering to the highest global standards in planning, implementation, and evaluation. This is done in close cooperation with various government entities, the private sector, and civil society institutions. We continually work to anticipate the future needs of the community and leverage the latest technologies to enhance access to a range of services and expand their impact, helping foster a cohesive society that can respond positively to change,” Her Excellency said.

She added: “Our mission at the Community Development Authority goes beyond simply enriching the social support system; it extends to empowering individuals to actively participate in the development journey and affirming their role as partners in shaping a prosperous future for Dubai. This commitment stems from the leadership’s vision of investing in people to build a happier, more cohesive, and more sustainable society. This belief instills a sense of collaboration in solidifying Dubai’s position as a global exemplar in quality of life and social cohesion — a status that reflects its pioneering ambitions and ensures the happiness of all who live on its land.”

Key role of media highlighted

Her Excellency Buhumaid affirmed that the CDA is committed to facilitating an open channel of communication, enabling media to accurately mirror different facets of the leadership’s development vision while spotlighting service-inspired initiatives that make a difference in the daily lives of citizens. “The media is our strategic partner in delivering our message and amplifying the impact of our programmes and initiatives. In its many forms, the media serves as a vital bridge for communication with the community and a key driver in fostering a culture of cohesion and social responsibility, raising awareness of the values that the Community Development Authority strives to promote. We believe that synergy between media establishments and government entities is essential in realising our shared vision of building a more cohesive, aware, and sustainable society.”

During the session, Her Excellency reviewed several aspects of the CDA’s work, emphasising that the Authority seeks to actively engage with the community and elicit feedback on what people perceive as their immediate needs and the solutions they look forward to. In this regard, Data Driven Community Engagement is one of the most important pillars enabling the CDA’s mandate, she said. The Authority accords prime importance to the community’s feedback, keenly gauging public sentiment and suggested areas for improvement articulated during social gatherings. This approach ensures that new services and initiatives offered help in addressing actual community needs.

Remarkable initiative

Another key initiative that defines the CDA’s community empowerment mission is the Sheikha Hind Bint Maktoum Family Program, which has helped significantly boost marriage rates among Emiratis. Notably, 27.7% of all marriages recorded this year were facilitated through the Dubai Weddings initiative, with a 218% increase in participation in the initiative in Dubai in 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. The programme has also been a pillar of support for families blessed with newborns, reflecting the long-term social impact and expanding reach of the initiative.

Hundreds of families have benefited from the initiative to date, with CDA-managed wedding halls witnessing a surge in bookings, including on weekdays, reflecting a growing awareness among younger people about the anchoring influence of families and the solidarity and strength they impart in a community setting.

Comprehensive Post-marriage Support is another vital aspect of the CDA’s public outreach. The Authority offers family counselling services, financial and psychological education, priority access to ready housing, and concessional home loans aligned with the leadership’s vision of stable families as the very foundation of societal prosperity.

The CDA has also gained the confidence of communitities throught its Empowered Community Majalis initiative. The Community Majalis acts as a dynamic neighbourhood platform that fosters dialogue, strengthens social bonds, serving as a local data hub to better understand residents’ needs. Thirteen such platforms are currently active across Dubai, with plans to expand that number to 17 by the end of the year. Acting as the “pulse of the community,” the Majalis supports localised decision-making, bringing services closer to Emirati families in their own neighbourhoods.

The Advanced Volunteerism System is another pillar enabling the Authority to extend its support network. In 2024, more than 59,000 participants contributed to various social causes, collectively pledging over 1 million hours.

Specialised initiatives showcased volunteer skills while generating an estimated AED40 million in value. “In Dubai, volunteering goes beyond giving time, it demonstrates our societal solidarity,” HE Buhumaid said.

The CDA stands in solidarity with the community in moments of grief through its Responsive Mourning Support system. The service facilitated the installation of 239 condolence tents during the first half of 2025, with each tent assembled within five hours of receiving a request. Delivered in collaboration with Dubai Police, DEWA, Civil Defense, and RTA, this service follows clearly defined protocols to respect the privacy of bereaved families and the emotional sensitivity associated with the loss of a dear one while offering all necessary support.

Economic empowerment initiatives

The Dubai Empowerment Program, which boosts opportunities for employment, entrepreneurship, and capacity-building within the community, supported 1,078 Emiratis in 2024 and 538 through the first quarter of 2025. Backed up by over 130 public-private partners, the CDA also supported 125 home-based businesses via exhibitions, social events, and its digital platforms.

Exemplifying the spirit of giving while promoting homegrown economic empowerment, the ‘Dubai’s Goodness Lies in Its People’ initiative, launched during Ramadan in collaboration with the Dubai Charity Association, saw Emirati families prepare and distribute over 14,400 iftar meals valued at AED288,000.

Under the Family Financial Literacy Program component of the Sheikha Hind initiative, CDA, in partnership with the New Economy Academy, the General Pension and Social Security Authority, and UAE national banks, will reach hundreds of beneficiaries in 2025.

HE Buhumaid commended the Government of Dubai Media Office for organising the ‘Meet the CEO’ sessions, describing them as impactful discussions that promote genuine dialogue between government entities and media and foster a better understanding of mutual responsibilities in shaping a more cohesive and resilient society.