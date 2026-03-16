The National Human Rights Institution Condemns, Denounces Iranian Attacks On UAE Territory

UAE

The National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) expressed its strongest condemnation and denunciation of the blatant Iranian military attacks that have targeted the territory of the United Arab Emirates since 28th February 2026.

The Institution considered these actions an assault on the sovereignty of the State and a flagrant violation resulting in serious consequences for the human rights of all persons present within the territory of the UAE.

It affirmed that such acts constitute a grave breach of the principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations, particularly the rules prohibiting the use of force in a manner that endangers civilians and undermines the fundamental guarantees for the protection of human beings and their rights.

The Institution noted that the extension of the effects of these attacks to residential areas and civilian objects has resulted in a direct infringement upon a number of fundamental rights guaranteed under international human rights law, foremost among them the right to life, the right to security and personal safety, and the right to live in a safe environment.

Subjecting civilians to the risks of military operations without due regard to the principles of distinction and precaution in all operations is also inconsistent with the rules of international law that require the protection and safeguarding of civilians under all circumstances.

The Institution appreciated the exceptional efforts undertaken by State institutions and the competent authorities in managing these circumstances, as well as the high level of preparedness and integrated national coordination demonstrated in protecting lives, preserving the safety of society, and ensuring the continuity of vital services.

In this regard, the NHRI praised the efforts of the Government of the United Arab Emirates to ensure that all those affected by these attacks receive, in a timely manner and without discrimination, emergency medical care, psychological support, and appropriate assistance.

The Institution also appreciated the efforts of consular authorities in the State in coordinating and providing notification regarding foreign nationals who have lost their lives or are seriously injured, in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.

The National Human Rights Institution expressed its profound sorrow for the loss of civilian lives and extended its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, while wishing a swift recovery to those injured.

It affirmed that it continues to closely monitor developments in the situation. In this regard, the Institution will conduct field visits to hospitals and other facilities where those affected by these attacks are receiving assistance.

The Institution will also proactively cooperate with relevant international human rights mechanisms and with counterpart national human rights institutions to ensure accurate monitoring and systematic documentation of human rights violations resulting from these ongoing attacks, within the framework of its mandate to monitor human rights conditions and promote their protection.