The pull of home: Why expats who left keep returning to the UAE

UAE

After trying life in Canada, Australia and the UK, long-time residents reveal why the UAE still feels like home

For many long-time residents, the country offers a lasting sense of comfort, stability and belonging that continues to draw them back. Stock image used for illustrative purposes only.





Dubai: How do you leave a place that you call home?

Some try. They move abroad, watching the familiar skyline of Dubai grow smaller through their aeroplane window, trying to deny the sorrowful tug on their heart. But it doesn’t take long for people to realise that the UAE leaves a permanent imprint on whoever has lived here – and if you want to return, it always welcomes you back.

Rifah Salman, a Canadian based in Abu Dhabi, was born and raised in the UAE. She moved to Toronto, Canada, when she was 28, and spent five years there before returning “home”.

The risk and controls consultant said: “Deep down, I think I always knew I’d come back. Even while living in Canada, my heart was still in the UAE. Being abroad gave me perspective, but it also made me appreciate the lifestyle here even more – the comfort, the convenience, and the sense of familiarity that you don’t fully realise until you’re away from it.”

Although she tried to make her home in Toronto, she found it to be a difficult task. Salman said: “Coming back to the UAE reminded me that ‘home’ isn’t just a place – it’s a feeling. And for me, that feeling has always been here. There’s a unique balance here between opportunity, stability, and quality of life that’s hard to replicate elsewhere.”

It’s the same story for Bilal Al Amri, an Australian citizen who moved to Perth from Dubai in 2014 for university and work, but ended up returning within six years.

He said: “I just could not adjust to another place, after growing up in Dubai. Although I enjoyed the new sights and exploring a different city, once the excitement faded, I was homesick for a long time.”

The Dubai-based mechanical engineer thinks the main reason why he returned was because he missed being part of Dubai’s community and an active witness to its evolution. In Perth, he felt lost and alone. Al Amri explained: “If you’ve lived in Dubai for a long time, you feel invested in the city. You are proud of its every achievement, and feel excited to see the visionary ideas of its leaders come to life. Coming to a new place, I felt like I lost my identity and sense of belonging. The city didn’t care about me, and frankly, I didn’t care about the city that much either.”

The draw of safety, stability and community

Safety is often another deciding factor for residents moving back to the UAE. The sense of security and comfort people are used to in cities like Dubai, is in no way a typical standard for other cities around the world.

Anam Chohan faced this reality check first-hand.

The Dubai-based Canadian research writer, who spent over six years in Markham, Canada, said her family experienced the effects of crime when they lived abroad. She said: “We let our guard down, or expected the kind of safety and protection we get in Dubai. Never did we imagine our secured car could get stolen, but it did. Whereas in Dubai, leaving home and car doors unlocked, or purses and phones unguarded, never has an unsavoury ending.”

Despite the unfortunate experience, Chohan and her husband sincerely intended to settle in Canada permanently. She said: “We put roots down in terms of friendships and community, career trainings, and moving to an area with good schools for kids. We did not make it a goal to move back, but circumstances, as well as a deeper understanding of life, work and society in Canada, led to our decision to move back to Dubai.”

Returning to Dubai also meant returning to the embrace of her ‘village’. Since she had spent 31 years in the UAE before moving abroad, Chohan had to leave behind her big, lively extended family – and she missed them terribly. She said: “During COVID-19, I visited the UAE from Canada with my kids, and decided to stay for seven months.”

The experience was unforgettable and gave them a taste of what it would feel like to return. Once the idea of moving back took root, it never went away. Now, Chohan said her family is “very satisfied and happy” to be back, and looking forward to staying in the UAE for many years to come.

Gaining perspective by stepping away

The UAE has always proven to be at its best, even in a crisis. However, when the recent regional tensions began, Sally Maddison, a Dubai-based British citizen, opted to return to the UK temporarily with her children so she could be closer to her family, especially her mum, who was coincidentally celebrating her 70th birthday at the time.

Maddison had lived in Dubai for 15 years prior to moving back. She said: “It wasn’t a long-term move, more a short-term decision during a period of uncertainty, but it really gave me perspective on how much the UAE feels like home.”

Returning to the UK was a study in contrast, for Maddison. She explained: “[It] made me realise how much I value the lifestyle the UAE offers — not just in terms of weather or convenience, but the energy, the ambition, and the diversity of people. There’s something very special about the mix of cultures and the openness to new ideas here. It’s a place where people come to build something, and that mindset is incredibly inspiring to be around.”

Maddison is the founder of MINT Market, an online marketplace in the UAE for artisanal gifts, handmade jewelry, sustainable fashion, and whimsical home décor. She said: “I support a community of over 1,000 homegrown UAE brands, and that sense of connection and purpose is something I deeply missed when I left.”

When she saw how promptly and efficiently the authorities defended the UAE against Iran’s blatant attacks, it reminded her why she still preferred the UAE over any other country: “There’s a strong sense of leadership, structure, and care for the community. As a resident and a parent, that brings a huge amount of reassurance. You feel that there are systems in place, that communication is clear, and that people’s safety is a priority.”

It's a sentiment that Pooja Vishawadia echoes. The Dubai-based Canadian said: “I feel very confident in the UAE’s commitment to safeguarding both citizens and residents. The government’s swift, decisive actions and strong defence infrastructure show they are doing everything possible to keep everyone safe. While some people chose to relocate back home during uncertain times, I never felt the need to consider that option because this city has always been my first home.”

Vishawadia has been in the UAE since she was three months old. She moved to Toronto in 2019: “Initially, the plan was to settle in Canada. However, since I moved just before COVID-19 started, my plans shifted after two years there. I realised that while life in Canada is good, being close to family, having a stronger network, and better career opportunities back in Dubai made returning the right choice for me.” She returned in 2023 and has never looked back.

Now, this strategic HR professional is excited for what the future holds. Vishawadia said: “What inspires me most is the UAE leadership’s vision and forward-thinking approach. From embracing innovation and sustainable development to creating opportunities for people from all walks of life, they are building a future that feels ambitious, inclusive, and exciting to be a part of.”

She now plans to live in Dubai long-term – the place in which, her parents lived for 40 years. She said: “I grew up here, and this city has shaped who I am. It will always feel like home to me.”