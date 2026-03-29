The UAE Air Defences Engaged 16 Ballistic Missiles and 42 UAV's Launched From Iran

UAE

The United Arab Emirates’ air defense forces successfully engaged 16 ballistic missiles and 42 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launched from Iran on Sunday, March 29, 2026. This latest interception brings the total number of neutralized threats since the onset of the blatant Iranian attacks to 414 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles, and 1,914 UAVs. Military sources confirmed that the UAE’s integrated defense architecture continues to operate at maximum readiness to safeguard national sovereignty. In a somber announcement, authorities confirmed that these attacks resulted in the martyrdom of two members of the UAE Armed Forces while performing their national duty, alongside a Moroccan civilian contractor and eight other fatalities of Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi, Palestinian, and Indian nationalities.

The Ministry of Defence reported that 178 people sustained injuries ranging from minor to severe, including nationals from 29 different countries, reflecting the diverse international community residing in the UAE. The Ministry affirmed its full preparedness to firmly confront any threats aimed at undermining the security and stability of the nation. Reaffirming its commitment to protecting national capabilities and interests, the UAE government denounced the ongoing aggression as a direct violation of international norms. As the situation remains under close surveillance, the successful defense operations continue to underscore the UAE’s strategic investment in advanced military technology and its proactive stance in maintaining regional peace and security.