‘The UAE is a red line’: Emirati Media Forum opens in Dubai

UAE

Forum discusses the role of national media in safeguarding public awareness, combating misinformation and strengthening social cohesion

In her opening address, Maryam Abdullah Al Mulla, Director of the Dubai Press Club, said: “The UAE is a red line that cannot be touched." Picture: Dennis Mallari

Dubai: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, the 11th edition of the Emirati Media Forum opened in Dubai on Monday.

The forum, organised by the Dubai Press Club, brings together national leaders, senior officials, media professionals and content creators from across the UAE to discuss the role of national media amid rapidly evolving regional and international developments.

The opening session was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), alongside senior government officials, media executives and journalists.

In her opening address, Maryam Abdullah Al Mulla, Director of the Dubai Press Club, said: “The UAE is a red line that cannot be touched."

Stressing that Emirati media professionals carry a responsibility that goes beyond reporting the news to protecting societal awareness and preserving national achievements, she added that maintaining the accuracy of information and confronting misinformation had become a top priority amid the vast volume of content circulating across digital platforms.

She noted that Emirati media institutions had successfully countered waves of misinformation and misleading content that garnered hundreds of millions of views by relying on verified facts, data and high professional standards.

“When we were bombarded with misinformation campaigns in the digital world, our media institutions succeeded in dismantling and refuting misleading content through facts and credibility,” she said.

Al Mulla added that the UAE media had repeatedly demonstrated its value during periods of crisis and uncertainty.

“The Emirati media has proven during various challenges and crises that it was not merely a conduit for events, but an active partner in managing them,” she said.

She attributed the resilience of the UAE’s media sector to strong institutions, teamwork and a shared commitment to protecting society and enhancing stability.

“Our strength did not come from nowhere. It came through institutional strength, complementary roles and a deep understanding of the media’s responsibility,” she said.

Highlighting the dedication of media professionals across the country, Al Mulla described them as “soldiers” serving the nation through their commitment to truth and responsible journalism.

She concluded by reaffirming the central message of the forum.

“There are national constants that represent red lines that cannot be touched, foremost among them the security, stability and unity of the homeland,” she said. “The UAE will always remain a red line.”