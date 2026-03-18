Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of Alaa Nader Mushtaha

UAE

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, has offered condolences on the passing of Palestinian national Alaa Nader Awni Mushtaha, who passed away following blatant Iranian aggressions on the UAE.

H.H. attended the mourning majlis at Majlis Al Hawashim in Abu Dhabi and extended his deepest sympathies to the family for their loss, wishing them courage and solace.