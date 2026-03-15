Theyab bin Mohamed renews leadership’s commitment to provide meaningful digital content to children

UAE

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA), renewed commitment to intensifying efforts, in line with the vision of the nation’s wise leadership, to raise children’s and families’ awareness om how to safely navigate the digital world.

‘’On this Emirati Children’s Day, which coincides with the Year of the Family, we renew our commitment to intensifying efforts, in line with the vision of our wise leadership, to raise children’s and families’ awareness om how to safely navigate the digital world. By creating a secure digital environment, we support children to flourish,’’ said H.H. Sheikh Theyab.

In line with this year’s theme “The Right to Digital Knowledge,” H.H. added:’’ We want to emphasise how important it is to provide meaningful digital content to children. The content should help nurture a generation that is aware, proud of its identity and values, and capable of learning, innovating, and actively contributing to this nation.’’

Emirati Children’s Day is observed in the UAE on March 15 every year.