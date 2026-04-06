This is home: Why a 40-Year UAE resident continues to choose Dubai

UAE

A food tour host reflects on community, safety, and resilience in the UAE

Ansari works as a food trail host and caterer – she guides tourists and residents on walkabouts of the city, exploring its vibrant foodscape and discovering homegrown restaurants.

The Dubai that Noorin Ansari knows like the back of her hand isn’t one that many are familiar with.

For this Indian national, who has lived in the UAE for over 40 years, it’s all about a city that breathes colour and warmth, with streets that sell wares from all over the world, holes in the wall that feature decades-old eateries, and communities that have watched Dubai bloom like the spices in its bustling souks.

Ansari works as a food trail host and caterer – she guides tourists and residents on walkabouts of the city, exploring its vibrant foodscape and discovering homegrown restaurants. Having grown up in Sharjah, and then spending her university days and married life in Dubai, she believes there’s no other place quite like the UAE.

She said: “This is home. I’ve stayed nowhere else but here. My friends, my family, my spouse – my entire life is here.”

The current situation in the Middle East doesn’t faze Ansari. She chooses to stay, and relies on the incredibly capable handling of the situation by the authorities. She said: “The UAE government and leaders have been creating a sense of comfort and security for the people of this country at all times. Things run as normal, with some modifications, like the alerts, and the extra-cautious first line of defence, with the police, firefighters, civil defence… everyone being [vigilant] at all times, making sure we always feel safe.”

Working in the tourism industry, Ansari said she also noticed something in recent times that is quintessentially UAE – the fact that residents always come together to lift each other up in moments of crisis. She said: “What’s fascinating is how close-knit the UAE community has become in these times, supporting their local businesses as much as they can.”

History has consistently proven this to be true. Ansari added: “If you stay as long as I have in this country, you have already seen the highs and lows and you know how the country fights back. The UAE will definitely make a comeback, and I will work with all the people that have stayed and supported to help build this country back to how we used to be. The leadership gives us confidence to stay put.”

Having witnessed the evolution of the UAE through different seasons of her life, one key characteristic stands out for Ansari: its unshakeable resilience. She said: “The country changes for the better every single day. Recession, COVID-19, summer, rain, war… no matter what, the UAE is a symbol of resilience and I pray we continue to stay the course always.”



