Today’s weather: Cloudy skies, dust in the air, and a chance of light rain

UAE

Slight dip in temperatures brings relief, but dusty winds and reduced visibility expected through the week

Dubai: If you’ve been stepping out to warmer mornings this week, today brings a bit of relief. Temperatures are set to dip slightly—especially along the coast—making it a more comfortable day compared to recent days, according to the UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The NCM forecasts a build-up of medium to high clouds moving in from the west, bringing a chance of light rainfall across islands, coastal and some eastern regions. Mountain areas could see moderate rainfall at times.

It’s also likely to feel hazy at times. Active winds are expected to kick up dust and sand through the day and into the rest of the week, which could lead to reduced visibility on the roads.

For those planning time by the water, sea conditions will be slight to moderate overall, but could turn rough at times westward in the Arabian Gulf. The Sea of Oman, meanwhile, will remain relatively calm.