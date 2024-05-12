Tomorrow's Expected Weather in the UAE

The National Center of Meteorology expects tomorrow's weather to be mostly clear to partly cloudy and dusty at times during the day. Clouds are expected to appear to the east, possibly becoming cumulonimbus in the afternoon over the mountains. Winds will be light to moderate in speed, coming from the northeast to southeast at 10 to 20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h.

In the Arabian Gulf, the waves will be light, with the first tide occurring at 18:46, the second tide at 03:19, the first islands at 10:52, and the second islands at 21:08. The Sea of Oman will have light waves, with the first tide at 13:55, the second tide at 00:30, the first islands at 19:56, and the second islands at 07:46.

Below are the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels for tomorrow:

City / Maximum Temperature / Minimum Temperature / Maximum Humidity / Minimum Humidity

Abu Dhabi 43 24 85 20

Dubai 41 24 90 25

Sharjah 40 21 80 30

Ajman 36 22 85 30

Umm Al Quwain 38 25 95 60

Ras Al Khaimah 43 22 75 20

Fujairah 36 26 70 35

Al Ain 40 26 65 15

Liwa 40 23 90 20

Ar Ruways 43 25 90 15

As Sila 44 20 85 15

Dalma 35 25 90 45

Tannab Al Kubra 36 25 90 35

Abu Musa 36 25 90 35.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.