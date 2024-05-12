Tomorrow's Expected Weather in the UAE

- City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
- Dubai 04:11 05:32 12:18 15:43 18:58 20:20
The National Center of Meteorology expects tomorrow's weather to be mostly clear to partly cloudy and dusty at times during the day. Clouds are expected to appear to the east, possibly becoming cumulonimbus in the afternoon over the mountains. Winds will be light to moderate in speed, coming from the northeast to southeast at 10 to 20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h.
In the Arabian Gulf, the waves will be light, with the first tide occurring at 18:46, the second tide at 03:19, the first islands at 10:52, and the second islands at 21:08. The Sea of Oman will have light waves, with the first tide at 13:55, the second tide at 00:30, the first islands at 19:56, and the second islands at 07:46.
Below are the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels for tomorrow:
City / Maximum Temperature / Minimum Temperature / Maximum Humidity / Minimum Humidity
Abu Dhabi 43 24 85 20
Dubai 41 24 90 25
Sharjah 40 21 80 30
Ajman 36 22 85 30
Umm Al Quwain 38 25 95 60
Ras Al Khaimah 43 22 75 20
Fujairah 36 26 70 35
Al Ain 40 26 65 15
Liwa 40 23 90 20
Ar Ruways 43 25 90 15
As Sila 44 20 85 15
Dalma 35 25 90 45
Tannab Al Kubra 36 25 90 35
Abu Musa 36 25 90 35.
