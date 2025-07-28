Towards an Inclusive Social Strategy: 70 representatives from 27 entities co-design Dubai’s Social Sector Strategy 2025–2033

In a strategic step reflecting Dubai’s commitment to collaborative governance, the Community Development Authority (CDA) hosted a wide-scale co-design workshop that brought together around 70 representatives from 27 local and federal government entities to contribute to shaping the future vision of Dubai’s Social Sector Strategy 2025–2033.



The session featured interactive dialogues and technical discussions, during which participants shared valuable insights and field-based expertise, enriching the strategy’s outputs and ensuring their alignment with the real needs of the community.

This workshop marks the first phase of a three-stage strategy development process taking place throughout July and August. The initiative aligns with the objectives of Dubai Social Agenda 33, Dubai Plan 2033, and the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision, reinforcing Dubai’s mission to place human wellbeing at the heart of every development effort.

Human-Centric Strategic Outcomes

The upcoming strategy is built around tangible outcomes focused on the individual, the family, and the wider community:

• Personal Wellbeing: Enhancing the psychological and social health of individuals

• Family Cohesion: Strengthening the nurturing and supportive role of families

• Community Belonging: Empowering every individual to participate and contribute meaningfully to society

The strategy also places strong emphasis on leveraging technology, digital transformation, and artificial intelligence to reimagine the delivery of social services—enabling faster, more precise responses to societal needs and enhancing the overall user experience.

A Renewed Vision for a Resilient and Cohesive Society

Building on past achievements, the strategy aims to expand its reach and impact through:

• Strengthening societal resilience, empowering families to adapt to emerging challenges

• Transitioning from traditional care models to social investment that values community contribution and ensures sustainability

• Reinforcing national identity and belonging, particularly amid digital and social transformations

• Addressing cost-of-living pressures for low- and middle-income families

Collective Commitment to a Sustainable Social Future

Speaking at the workshop, Her Excellency Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority, highlighted the importance of inclusive participation in building Dubai’s social future:

“Shaping the future of the social sector is not achieved through decisions alone—it requires dialogue, participation, integration, and the courage to ask difficult questions. This strategy is more than just a working document; it is a sincere call to renew our commitment to people and society, and to pursue development pathways that are more inclusive, equitable, and sustainable.”

Her Excellency added that adopting a co-design approach reflects the Authority’s belief that lasting solutions come from within—from ordinary citizens, practitioners, and experts alike. She praised the active role of participating entities in proposing innovative ideas that meet the aspirations of today’s community and tomorrow’s generations.

A Co-Created Strategic Roadmap

The development process consists of three main phases:

1. Situational analysis and future foresight

2. Designing key pillars, initiatives, and performance indicators

3. Building an integrated implementation plan and roadmap

Each phase will include direct engagement with stakeholders through technical workshops, interviews, and field visits to ensure the development of a practical and actionable strategy with measurable impact on individuals, families, and communities.

The CDA affirmed that the strategy represents a long-term commitment to human wellbeing and reinforces Dubai’s global position as a model for building cohesive, inclusive, and future-ready societies.