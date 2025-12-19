UAE Advances Innovation-led Development Agenda in 2025

The United Arab Emirates accelerated its long-term development agenda in 2025 through a series of initiatives and digital policies aimed at securing its position as a global hub for innovation and sustainable growth.

Throughout the year, the government launched proactive programmes designed to streamline federal operations and enhance the country’s international competitiveness.

Key milestones included the launch of a new phase of the UAE Talent Attraction & Retention Strategy 2031, alongside a comprehensive National Cybersecurity Strategy and an "API-First Policy" to ensure seamless digital integration across federal entities.

To further bolster economic infrastructure, the Cabinet established the UAE Logistics Integration Council to align sector policies and performance nationwide.

The government launched the second phase of the Zero Bureaucracy Programme to simplify public services, alongside the Proactive Government Performance System to improve service delivery and implement the objectives of the “We the UAE 2031” vision.

In the social sector, the UAE unveiled the Volunteering and Community Engagement Ecosystem, which includes a project to grow the volunteer base to 600,000 people.

During the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2025, the country launched the Unified UAE Numbers, an AI-powered national data system to support decision-making, and unveiled the National Family Growth Agenda 2031, which aims to increase Emirati births, raise marriage rates and lower the average age of marriage.

Addressing emerging security risks, the UAE adopted the National Encryption Policy, which calls on government entities to develop clear, well-defined, and officially approved transition plans from traditional encryption methods to post-quantum cryptography.