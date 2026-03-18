UAE Affirms That Targeting Energy Facilities Linked To Pars Field Constitutes Threat To Global Energy Security

UAE

The United Arab Emirates has affirmed that targeting energy facilities linked to the South Pars field in the Islamic Republic of Iran– an extension of Qatar’s North Field- represents a serious escalation.

The UAE stressed that attacks on energy infrastructure constitute a direct threat to global energy security, as well as to the security and stability of the region and its peoples. Such actions also carry severe environmental consequences and pose direct risks to civilians, maritime security, and vital civil and industrial facilities.

The UAE further emphasised the importance of avoiding the targeting of critical infrastructure under any circumstances, reaffirming the importance of adherence to international law and the preservation of regional security and stability.