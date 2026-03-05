Emirates 24/7 — The UAE’s air defence systems have demonstrated a superior capability to neutralise risks with high efficiency, readiness, and distinguished 24/7 operational capacities. This performance has been instrumental in fostering a sense of security and tranquility while ensuring the safety of all, positioning the nation’s defensive infrastructure under the global spotlight. In an unprecedented move described as a historical milestone in modern aerial warfare, the UAE successfully utilised six integrated layers of air defence systems in a single operation.

This achievement reflects an advanced level of operational integration and military readiness, as noted in a report by the French newspaper Le Monde. The publication stated that the UAE’s proficiency in handling a massive volume of incoming missiles and drones from Iran was not unexpected, given that the national military is ranked among the top three in the Middle East and seventh globally in terms of high combat readiness and exceptional military performance.

Global Commendations

The French newspaper’s testimony is rooted in field evidence where UAE defences successfully thwarted Iranian missile and aerial attacks, maintaining absolute control over the skies. The nation possesses a diverse, integrated, and multi-layered air defence network capable of countering various aerial threats with high efficiency, providing comprehensive protection for the country's airspace through short, medium, and long-range systems.

These institutions have proven their capacity to protect the UAE’s land and sky, addressing challenges with a spirit of responsibility and professionalism. This performance serves as a source of pride and sends a clear message of reassurance to every citizen and resident that the UAE remains a land of safety and security. Furthermore, a report by the French platform Le Diplomate Media emphasised that the blatant Iranian aggressions against the UAE represented a critical strategic test, noting that the success of the air defence system in foiling these attacks effectively and powerfully challenges recurrent Iranian propaganda.

High Efficiency

The trajectory of defence development in the UAE proves that true strength lies not only in acquiring the latest weaponry but in building a system capable of interacting with complex threats with high efficiency. The professional readiness displayed by the UAE air defence system reflects the advanced level of its defensive capabilities and its constant commitment to safeguarding the nation’s airspace. This system is capable of intercepting missiles both inside and outside the atmosphere, operating at altitudes that allow for the dismantling of warheads—including non-conventional ones—far from populated areas, having proven its efficacy against short and medium-range ballistic missiles.

Advanced Systems

The THAAD system represents a fundamental pillar of deterrence for the UAE against any attack and is a core component of an integrated, multi-layered defensive network. It is regarded as one of the most advanced air defence systems globally, enabling the interception of ballistic missiles in the upper layers of the atmosphere, thereby elevating the level of protection against advanced strategic threats.

The system includes a radar and a single-stage interceptor missile capable of hitting and destroying targets to deter ballistic missiles both within and outside the atmosphere. It occupies a middle layer in the US ballistic missile defence system, covering a larger defensive area than the Patriot system. In addition to ballistic missiles, the system is capable of intercepting fighter jets, drones, and cruise missiles, making it a central link in the air defence grid.