UAE air defences engage 12 ballistic missiles, 2 cruise missiles, 19 UAVs

UAE

Since the start of the blatant Iranian attacks, UAE air defences have intercepted a total of 519 ballistic missiles, 26 cruise missiles, and 2,210 drones.

The attacks since the start of the blatant Iranian aggression have resulted in four injuries ranging from minor to moderate and severe, bringing the total number of injuries to 221.

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Defence announced that on Monday, April 6, 2026, the country’s air defences intercepted 12 ballistic missiles, 2 cruise missiles, and 19 UAVs launched from Iran.

Since the start of the blatant Iranian attacks, UAE air defences have intercepted a total of 519 ballistic missiles, 26 cruise missiles, and 2,210 drones.

These attacks resulted in four injuries ranging from minor to moderate and severe, bringing the total number of injuries to 221. The injured are of various nationalities, including Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian, Turkish, Iraqi, Nepalese, Nigerian, Omani, Jordanian, Palestinian, Ghanaian, Indonesian, Swedish, Tunisian, Moroccan, and Russian.

No deaths or martyrdom cases were recorded in the past hours. Since the beginning of the attacks, the total number of martyrs stands at two, in addition to one Moroccan civilian contractor working with the UAE Armed Forces.

The total number of civilian fatalities has reached 10, from the following nationalities: Pakistani, Nepalese, Bangladeshi, Palestinian, Indian, and Egyptian.