UAE Air Defences engage 17 ballistic missiles and 35 UAV's

UAE

Since the start of the blatant Iranian attacks, UAE air defenses have engaged a total of 537 ballistic missiles, 26 cruise missiles, and 2,256 UAV's.

No martyrs or fatalities have been reported in the past hours.





The Ministry of Defense announced that on April 8, 2026, UAE air defense engaged 17 ballistic missiles and 35 UAV's launched from Iran.

Since the start of the blatant Iranian attacks, UAE air defenses have engaged a total of 537 ballistic missiles, 26 cruise missiles, and 2,256 UAV's.

Today's attacks resulted in injuries to 3 individuals, all of whom sustained minor injuries, bringing the total number of injuries to 224, involving individuals of various nationalities, including Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian, Turkish, Iraqi, Nepalese, Nigerian, Omani, Jordanian, Palestinian, Ghanaian, Indonesian, Swedish, Tunisian, Moroccan, and Russian.

No martyrs or fatalities have been reported in the past hours. Since the onset of the blatant Iranian attacks, the total number of martyrs has reached 2, in addition to the martyrdom of a Moroccan civilian contracted with the Armed Forces. The total number of civilian fatalities stands at 10, from Pakistani, Nepalese, Bangladeshi, Palestinian, Indian, and Egyptian nationalities.

The Ministry of Defence affirmed that it remains fully prepared and ready to deal with any threats and will firmly confront anything that aims to undermine the security of the country, in a manner that ensures the protection of its sovereignty, security and stability and safeguards its interests and national capabilities.