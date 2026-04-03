UAE air defences engage 18 ballistic missiles, 4 cruise missiles, 47 UAV's

UAE

Since the start of the blatant Iranian attacks, UAE air defences have engaged 475 ballistic missiles, 23 cruise missiles and 2,085 UAVs.

A total of 203 people have also been injured since the start of the blatant Iranian attacks, with injuries ranging from minor to moderate and severe.

ABU DHABI - The UAE air defences on Friday engaged 18 Ballistic missiles, 4 cruise missiles and 47 UAV's launched from Iran. Since the start of the blatant Iranian attacks, UAE air defences have engaged 475 ballistic missiles, 23 cruise missiles and 2,085 UAVs.

The attacks resulted in the martyrdom of 2 members of the armed forces while performing their national duty, in addition to the martyrdom of a Moroccan civilian contracted by the Armed Forces, as well as 9 fatalities of Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi, Palestinian and Indian nationalities.

A total of 203 people were also injured, with injuries ranging from minor to moderate and severe. The injured included nationals of the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Comoros, Türkiye, Iraq, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Jordan, Palestine, Ghana, Indonesia, Sweden and Tunisia.