UAE

The UAE air defiance systems on 16th March 2026 engaged 6 ballistic missiles and 21 UAVs launched from Iran. Since the onset of the blatant Iranian aggression, UAE air refences have engaged 304 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,627 UAVs. These attacks have resulted in the martyrdom of 2 members of the armed forces while performing their national duty, as well as 5 fatalities of Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi and Palestinian nationalities. A total of 145 people were also injured, with injuries ranging from minor to moderate and severe. The injured included nationals of the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Comoros, Türkiye, Iraq, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Jordan, Palestine, Ghana, Indonesia and Sweden. The Ministry of Defiance affirmed that it remains fully prepared and ready to deal with any threats, and will firmly confront any attempts to undermine State security in a manner that ensures the protection of its sovereignty, security and stability, and safeguards its national interests and capabilities.