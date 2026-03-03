UAE air defences intercept 12 ballistic missiles,123 drones: Ministry of Defence

The UAE Ministry of Defence (MoD) announced that UAE air defence systems intercepted 11 ballistic missiles and 123 drones today, while one missile landed within the country’s territory without causing any human casualties.

The Ministry stated that since the beginning of what it described as the blatant Iranian aggression, a total of 186 ballistic missiles have been detected as launched towards the UAE. Of these, 172 missiles were destroyed, 13 fell into the sea, and one missile landed on the country’s territory.

MoD added that 812 Iranian drones were detected, of which 755 were intercepted, while 57 fell within the country. It also reported that eight cruise missiles were detected and destroyed. These attacks resulted in some collateral damage, three fatalities of Pakistani, Nepalese and Bangladeshi nationals, and 68 minor injuries among Emirati, Egyptian, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese and Afghan nationals.

The Ministry confirmed that sounds heard in various areas across the country were the result of interceptions carried out by air defence systems against ballistic missiles, as well as fighter jets targeting drones and cruise missiles. These operations led to minor to moderate material damage to a number of civilian facilities.

The Ministry strongly condemned the military targeting, describing it as blatant aggression and a grave violation of national sovereignty and international law.

It affirmed that the UAE reserves its full right to respond to this escalation and to take all necessary measures to protect its territory, citizens and residents, in a manner that safeguards its sovereignty, security and stability, and protects its national interests and capabilities.

The Ministry of Defence reiterated its full readiness to address any threats and that it is taking all necessary measures to firmly counter any attempts to undermine the country’s security and stability. It stressed that the safety of citizens, residents and visitors remains a top priority that will not be compromised.

The Ministry urged the public to obtain information from official sources in the country and to refrain from circulating rumours or inaccurate information.