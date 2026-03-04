UAE air defences intercept 3 ballistic missiles, 129 drones

The Ministry of Defence announced that UAE air defence systems successfully intercepted three ballistic missiles today, 4th March 2026, and detected 129 drones, of which 121 were intercepted while eight fell within the territory of the state.

The ministry stated that since the start of the blatant Iranian aggression, 189 ballistic missiles launched towards the UAE have been detected, with 175 missiles destroyed, 13 falling into the sea and one missile landing within the territory of the state. A total of 941 Iranian drones have also been detected, of which 876 were intercepted, while 65 fell within the country. Eight cruise missiles were also detected and destroyed.

The attacks caused some collateral damage and resulted in three fatalities of Pakistani, Nepali and Bangladeshi nationalities, as well as 78 minor injuries among individuals of Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese and Afghan nationalities.

The ministry confirmed that the sounds heard in different parts of the country are the result of air defence systems intercepting ballistic missiles and fighter aircraft intercepting drones and cruise missiles. These operations caused minor to moderate material damage to a number of civilian facilities.

The ministry strongly condemned this military targeting, describing it as a blatant act of aggression and a flagrant violation of national sovereignty and international law. It affirmed that the UAE reserves its full right to respond to this escalation and to take all necessary measures to protect its territory, its people and its residents, in a manner that safeguards its sovereignty, security and stability and protects its national interests and capabilities.

The Ministry of Defence reiterated that it remains fully prepared and ready to address any threats and is taking all necessary measures to firmly confront anything that seeks to undermine the country’s security and stability. It added that the safety of citizens, residents and visitors remains a top priority that cannot be compromised.

The ministry also urged the public to obtain information from official sources within the country and to avoid circulating rumours or unverified information.