UAE Air Defences Intercept 6 Missiles

UAE air defenses detected today 7 ballistic missiles, where 6 ballistic missiles were intercepted and destroyed, while 1 ballistic missile fell within the country's territory. Additionally, 131 drones were detected, with 125 drones intercepted, while 6 fell within the country's territory.

Since the start of the blatant Iranian aggression, a total of 196 ballistic missiles have been detected, with 181 ballistic missiles destroyed, while 13 of them fell into the sea, and 2 missiles fell on the country's territory.

Additionally, 1072 Iranian drones were detected and 1001 of them were intercepted, while 71 drones fell within the country's territory, and 8 cruise missiles were also detected and destroyed.

The Ministry of Defense affirms that it is on high alert and readiness to deal with any threats and to firmly counter everything that targets undermining the state's security, ensuring the preservation of its sovereignty, security, and stability, and protecting its interests and national capabilities.