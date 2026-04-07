UAE Air Defences engage 1 ballistic missile and 11 UAV’s

UAE

Since the onset of these blatant Iranian attacks, UAE air defenses have engaged a total of 520 ballistic missiles, 26 cruise missiles, and 2,221 UAV’s.

No martyrs, fatalities, or injuries have been reported in the past hours. Since the onset of the blatant Iranian attacks, the total number of civilian fatalities stands at 10.





The Ministry of Defence announced that on April 7, 2026, UAE air defense systems successfully engaged 1 Ballistic missile and 11 UAV’s launched from Iran.

Since the onset of these blatant Iranian attacks, UAE air defenses have engaged a total of 520 ballistic missiles, 26 cruise missiles, and 2,221 UAV’s.

No martyrs, fatalities, or injuries have been reported in the past hours. Since the onset of the blatant Iranian attacks, the total number of martyrs has reached 2, in addition to the martyrdom of a Moroccan civilian contracted with the Armed Forces. The total number of civilian fatalities stands at 10, from Pakistani, Nepalese, Bangladeshi, Palestinian, Indian, and Egyptian nationalities.

The total number of injuries has reached 221 since the onset of the blatant Iranian attacks, involving individuals of various nationalities, including Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian, Turkish, Iraqi, Nepalese, Nigerian, Omani, Jordanian, Palestinian, Ghanaian, Indonesian, Swedish, Tunisian, Moroccan, and Russian.

The Ministry of Defence affirmed that it remains fully prepared and ready to deal with any threats and will firmly confront anything that aims to undermine the security of the country, in a manner that ensures the protection of its sovereignty, security and stability and safeguards its interests and national capabilities.