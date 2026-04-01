UAE Air Defenses Intercept 5 Ballistic Missiles and 35 UAVs Launched From Iran

UAE

The United Arab Emirates air defenses successfully engaged and intercepted five ballistic missiles and 35 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launched from Iran on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. Since the beginning of these hostile aerial operations, UAE defense systems have intercepted a total of 438 ballistic missiles, 19 cruise missiles, and 2,012 UAVs, demonstrating the state's advanced military readiness.

The Ministry of Defense confirmed that the attacks have resulted in the martyrdom of two members of the armed forces while performing their national duty. Additionally, a Moroccan civilian contracted by the Armed Forces was martyred, alongside nine fatalities involving nationals from Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Palestine, and India. A total of 190 people sustained injuries ranging from minor to severe, including nationals from 29 countries, such as the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, the Philippines, and several others across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.

The Ministry reaffirmed its full preparedness to confront any threats to national security, emphasizing that it will act firmly to safeguard the country’s sovereignty, stability, and national capabilities. Authorities urged the public to rely on official sources as competent teams continue to monitor regional developments.