UAE

The United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and Jordan issued a joint statement Wednesday strongly condemning "blatant Iranian aggressions" and citing them as a direct violation of international law and national sovereignty. The six nations highlighted that these attacks, conducted either directly or through proxies and armed factions—specifically those launched from Iraqi territory—constitute a grave breach of UN Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026).

The resolution explicitly demands that Tehran immediately and unconditionally cease all hostilities and threats against neighboring states, including the utilization of proxy forces to target essential infrastructure and civilian facilities in the region.

While affirming their fraternal ties with the Republic of Iraq, the signatory nations urged the Iraqi government to take immediate and necessary measures to halt attacks launched by militias and armed groups from its soil to prevent further regional escalation. The statement reinforced the sovereign right of these nations to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter, which guarantees the right to individual or collective defense against aggression.

Furthermore, the bloc condemned the destabilizing activities of Iran-aligned sleeper cells and terrorist organizations linked to Hezbollah, praising the vigilance of their respective security forces and military branches in dismantling these networks and safeguarding regional stability.