UAE AND ARGENTINE PRESIDENTS DISCUSS REGIONAL DEVELOPMENTS IN PHONE CALL

UAE

WAM - UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency Javier Milei, President of the Argentine Republic.

During the call, His Excellency condemned the blatant Iranian attacks that continue to target the territory of the UAE and several other countries in the region. He also affirmed Argentina’s solidarity with the UAE regarding the measures it has taken to safeguard its sovereignty and security and ensure the safety of its territory and people.

His Excellency condemned the terrorist attack that targeted the UAE Consulate General in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, describing it as a violation of the international norms and conventions that guarantee the protection of diplomatic missions and their premises.

His Highness thanked His Excellency Milei for Argentina’s supportive stance towards the UAE.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and His Excellency Milei also reviewed regional developments in light of the serious military escalation and its repercussions for security and stability in the region.

They underscored the need for an immediate halt to this escalation and for dialogue and political solutions to prevail in order to avoid further threats to regional and international security and stability