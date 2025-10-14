UAE and Cyprus Presidents Hold Talks on Regional Developments

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Nikos Christodoulides, President of the Republic of Cyprus, held a phone call to discuss bilateral cooperation and mutually beneficial opportunities to strengthen ties, particularly in economic and development-focused sectors.

The two leaders also discussed regional and international issues of shared concern, including developments in the Middle East and the recent agreement to implement a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. They underscored the importance of all parties adhering to the ceasefire in efforts to end humanitarian suffering and allow for the rapid, intensive, and secure delivery of aid to residents of the Gaza Strip without obstruction. They also emphasised the need to build upon the agreement as a step towards achieving a comprehensive and lasting peace based on the two-state solution in a manner that ensures regional security and stability for the benefit of all the region’s peoples and countries.