UAE and Egyptian Presidents discuss regional developments in phone call

UAE

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, during which they discussed developments in the region following the escalating military actions and the risks of a widening conflict and its implications for regional and international security and stability.

During the call, His Excellency El-Sisi reiterated Egypt’s condemnation of the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the UAE and several other countries in the region and affirmed Egypt’s solidarity with the UAE in all measures it takes to safeguard its security and sovereignty and ensure the safety of its people.

His Excellency El-Sisi also commended the UAE’s responsible role in supporting de-escalation efforts and strengthening stability in the region, praising the measures it has taken to contain the current escalation.

He further affirmed Egypt’s readiness to provide all possible support to help preserve regional stability during this critical period.

His Highness thanked His Excellency El-Sisi for Egypt’s supportive stance towards the UAE.

Both sides underscored the need for an immediate halt to the military escalation and the importance of prioritising dialogue and diplomacy to address regional issues in a way that prevents further tensions and crises and preserves regional and international security and stability.