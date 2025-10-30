UAE and European Council Presidents Hold Talks on Cooperation

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with His Excellency António Costa, President of the European Council, to explore cooperation between the UAE and European Union and its member states, as well as opportunities to broaden coordination in support of shared interests and prosperity.

The meeting took place at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi during His Excellency Costa’s working visit to the UAE.

Discussions also covered the importance of ongoing negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and the EU and the role of such a framework in advancing bilateral relations and opening a new chapter of economic cooperation to support shared development aims.

His Highness and the President of the European Council also discussed regional and international issues of mutual concern, including the latest developments in the Middle East and the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. They emphasised the importance of maintaining the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip to ensure the ongoing, adequate, and sustainable delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians.

The two sides further underscored the need to intensify international efforts to promote a clear path towards a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace based on the two-state solution in a way that serves the interests of all the region’s countries and peoples.

Both leaders affirmed the importance of strengthening diplomacy and dialogue as the means to resolve crises in the region and safeguard security and stability.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; along a number of ministers and senior officials.