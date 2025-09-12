UAE and French Presidents Hold Phone Call on Regional Developments

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, held a phone call to discuss bilateral cooperation within the framework of the two countries’ strategic partnership. The call also addressed the recent Israeli attack on Qatari territory.

Both leaders reiterated their condemnation of the attack, which constitutes a violation of the State of Qatar’s sovereignty and a threat to regional security and stability.

During the call, His Highness and President Macron also underscored the importance of intensifying international efforts to advance the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the two-state solution, as the path to achieving lasting stability in the Middle East.

The two leaders also reaffirmed their rejection of any Israeli attempts to annex the West Bank or parts of the occupied Palestinian territories, or to forcibly displace Palestinians. They stressed that such actions would undermine regional stability and pose a serious threat to the implementation of the two-state solution in accordance with the principles of international law.