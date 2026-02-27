UAE and Indonesia Leaders Seek to Deepen Strategic and Investment Ties

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with His Excellency Prabowo Subianto, President of the Republic of Indonesia, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

The meeting discussed ways to enhance cooperation within the framework of the two countries’ Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, with a particular focus on development-related sectors including the economy, trade, renewable energy, technology, artificial intelligence, sustainability, food security, and culture.

His Highness welcomed the Indonesian President at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, where the two leaders exchanged Ramadan greetings and expressed their hopes that the holy month would bring blessings and prosperity to the UAE and Indonesia and contribute to global peace and stability.

Both sides highlighted the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations, established in 1976, as a significant milestone and an opportunity to further expand cooperation in support of mutual prosperity.

His Highness the President noted the continuing progress of the longstanding UAE–Indonesia relations, which are founded on mutual trust, respect and shared interests. He reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to advancing its development and economic partnership with Indonesia for the benefit of both countries and their peoples.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern, underscoring the importance of strengthening the foundations of peace and stability at the regional and global levels and promoting political solutions to crises in the region and beyond.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; and several senior officials.